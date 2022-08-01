Red flag warning for leeward areas of Hawaii; wind advisory for Big Isle, Lanai through this evening

Both a red flag warning and wind advisory remain in place through 6 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service of Honolulu.

The red flag warning applies to the leeward side of all Hawaiian isles, while the wind advisory is for portions of Lanai, Kahoolawe, and Hawaii island.

Weather officials say the combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty tradewinds and low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior today, especially during the afternoon.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control, officials warned.

Forecasters expect northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph today, and only 40% to 45% humidity in the afternoon.

For areas under the wind advisory, people should watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving, and make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” officials said.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for Alenuihaha and Pailolo channels, Maalaea Bay, and leeward and southeast Hawaii island waters.

Forecasters expect trades to ease on Tuesday, then become rather weak Wednesday into Friday. Spotty, heavy showers will be possible around Hawaii island and Maui on Tuesday night and Wednesday, with drier conditions expected Thursday and Friday.

Tradewinds will strengthen once again this weekend.

In the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Frank, meanwhile, is fading fast, with maximum sustained winds down to 50 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

At 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Frank was about 860 miles west of the southern tip of Baja, Calif., and moving northwest at 12 mph, which is expected to continue for the next few days. Frank is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by Tuesday night.

Tropical Depression Georgette, meanwhile, is poorly organized, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

At 11 a.m., the center of Georgette was about 1,520 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja, Calif., moving north-northwest at 5 mph.

A slow, north-northeastward motion is expected to start tonight and continue through Wednesday, with a turn to the west and an increase in forward speed forecast for Thursday.