Woman, 42, arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle in Kakaako

Honolulu police arrested a 42-year-old woman after she allegedly fired a gun, shattering the window of a vehicle in Kakaako Sunday.

Police said the woman and a 58-year-old man were involved in an argument in the area of Forrest Avenue and Ala Moana Boulevard at about 5:35 p.m.

When the man tried to leave, the woman followed him and fired a handgun, shattering the window of his Toyota Camry, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the man and woman are not known to each other.

Through an investigation, police positively identified the suspect and arrested her that night in McCully on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.