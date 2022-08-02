Boy, 15, dies in Big Island vehicle collision

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a motor vehicle collision in Pepeekeo Monday.

He was identified as Zion Hao-Kallio of Ocean View, the Hawaii Police Department said. An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The crash occurred on Mamalahoa Highway just before 6:10 p.m.

Police said a 1996 Honda Civic was traveling south on the highway in the area of the 12-mile marker when it attempted to overtake another vehicle.

The Honda lost control on the wet asphalt and spun into the oncoming northbound lane, striking a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck, police said.

A third vehicle, a 2005 Toyota Solara, that was traveling behind the Honda was struck by flying debris from the collision.

Police said the 20-year-old Honda driver and Hao-Kallio, a rear passenger, were thrown from the vehicle upon impact.

Hao-Kallio was unresponsive at the scene and taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the Honda driver sustained serious internal injuries and was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery this morning. A 16-year-old front seat passenger sustained minor injuries.

The Chevrolet driver, a 40-year-old woman, sustained a broken right heel and other injuries. She is also being treated at Hilo Medical.

The Toyota driver, a 58-year-old woman, was not injured.

Police believe speed was a factor in the collision.

This is the 25th traffic-related fatality in Hawaii County compared to 13 at the same time last year.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation. Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact officer Jerome Duarte at 808-961-2339 or email Jerome.Duarte@HawaiiCounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.