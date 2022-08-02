Honolulu firefighters airlift hikers in 3 separate incidents on Monday

Honolulu firefighters had a busy day rescuing wayward and injured hikers on the first day of August.

In all, there were three separate incidents on different Oahu trails that required airlifts by the Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 and Air 2 helicopters on Monday.

At 10:07 a.m., HFD received a 911 call for a lost but uninjured male hiker in his 20s off of the Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu who had spent the night on the trail.

Four units with about 12 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving on scene at 10:19 a.m.

The hiker reportedly started hiking at 4 p.m. the day prior, Sunday, and became lost. After spending the night, he attempted to find his way out, but found himself stuck in a precarious location.

HFD’s Air 1 was able to locate him and airlift him to a nearby landing zone at 10:39 a.m. The hiker declined medical attention.

At 12:08 p.m., HFD received a 911 call for an injured male hiker on the Maakua Gulch Trail near Hauula who was unable to descend on his own.

Seven units with 21 personnel responded, with the first arriving at the trailhead at 12:12 p.m.

Firefighters ascended the trail by foot to find the hiker, conducted a medical assessment, then moved him to an extraction point for an airlift by HFD’s Air 2 helicopter.

He was airlifted to the nearby landing zone at Hauula Elementary School, and transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services.

EMS treated the 74-year-old man for a possible fractured ankle and transported him in serious condition to a nearby hospital emergency room.

At 12:21 p.m., HFD received another 911 call for an injured female hiker, 17, on the Puu Ulumawao behind Le Jardin Academy in Kailua.

Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first firefighters arriving on scene at 12:31 p.m.

Using the hiker’s geolocation from the 911 call, firefighters located her about 1,500 feet up the mountainside above Le Jardin Academy. They made contact with her at 12:47 p.m and performed a medical assessment.

HFD’s Air 1 transported her to a nearby landing zone where medical care was transferred to EMS at 12:54 p.m.

EMS treated the teen for a head injury after a large rock and paint can hit her in the head, but she refused transport to a nearby hospital.