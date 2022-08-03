Flood advisory in effect for part of Maui through 4:15 p.m.

A flood advisory is in effect for Wailea-Makena and surrounding areas on the island of Maui through 4:15 p.m. today.

At 1:15 p.m., radar showed heavy rain falling near Wailea-Makena at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Ulupalakua, Makena, Wailea and Keokea, weather officials said.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.