Man, 58, charged in Hilo sexual assault

A 58-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Hilo Sunday.

David Scott Paulino was charged Wednesday with two counts of abuse of a family or household member, two counts of first-degree sex assault, one count of first-degree terroristic threatening and interference with reporting an emergency or crime.

His bail is set at $123,000.

The alleged assault occurred on Ululani Street early Sunday.

Hawaii island police said Paulino struck the victim several times, choked her and sexually assaulted her.

He also allegedly threatened her with a knife and took away her phone while she attempted to call police.

Police arrested him Monday.

In 2008, Paulino was convicted of felony terroristic threatening and sentenced to one year in prison, according to the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center.