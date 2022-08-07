Man, 29, dies attempting to cross H-1 freeway in Kahala area

A 29-year-old man died Saturday night shortly after he was struck by a car while attempting to cross the H-1 freeway in the Kahala area.

The Honolulu Police Department reports the collision occurred at about 9:20 p.m. near the H-1 freeway and Waikui Street just outside Mary, Star of the Sea School.

A 53-year-old woman who was driving a vehicle that has not been identified was traveling eastbound on the H-1 freeway and hit a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the freeway outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The driver and her two passengers were not injured.

At this time, police said speed, drugs nor alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.