2 men die in separate vehicle crashes in Waianae

Two people died in two separate crashes in Waianae Sunday.

The first deadly crash occurred on Farrington Highway near Guard Street at about 10:15 a.m.

Honolulu police said a moped operated by a man was traveling west on the highway when it struck a sedan. The sedan was traveling east on the highway and making a left turn into a private driveway at the time of the collision.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and administered life-saving treatment to the moped rider described to be in his 60s. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.

The sedan driver was not injured.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash. It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

That night, a second collision occurred at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Waianae Valley Road.

A Mazda minivan driven by a 38-year-old man was traveling north on the Waianae Valley Road and proceeded against a red light and into the intersection when it struck the driver’s side of a Toyota traveling east on the highway, police said.

The 38-year-old Mazda driver was taken to a hospital where he died.

Four minivan passengers were taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

The 66-year-old Toyota driver remained at the scene in good condition.

It’s unknown at this time whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

The two separate crashes were the 29th and 30th traffic-related fatalities on Oahu compared to 28 at the same time last year.