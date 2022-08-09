3 Big Island schools clear lockdown after threat

Three Hawaii Island schools are no longer in lockdown after a “school threat” was received, according to an alert from the Hawaii Police Department.

At 10:54 a.m., the Hawaii Police Department put out a notice informing the public that “the school threat at Keaau High School has been resolved, and all schools have lifted their lockdown. Officers are still present in the area.”

That alert came after a notice came in at 10:10 a.m. from police.

“The Hawaii Police Department advises you that due to a current school threat at Keaau High School, Keaau Intermediate and Elementary as well Ke Kula ‘o Nawahiokalaniopuu immersion school are currently in a lockdown,” read the notice. “Officers are present in the area, please use caution and avoid the area.”