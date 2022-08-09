Man, 27, charged after allegedly assaulting Honolulu police officer in Waikiki

A 27-year-old man who allegedly attacked a Honolulu police officer responding to a call of a man with a gun on Waikiki beach Sunday was charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer this afternoon.

James Spivey, 27, was charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, a class “C” felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Spivey’s bail is set at $11,000.

Spivey was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Sunday at 2525 Kalakaua Ave. on suspicion of place to keep a pistol and first degree assault of a law enforcement officer following an altercation with officers responding to a report of a man on Waikiki beach with a gun.

Footage of Spivey’s altercation with more than 10 HPD patrol officers was recorded by onlookers and posted on local Instagram page @hawaiinewsreport and other social media sites that share local content.

In one clip posted online, Spivey is seen running mauka across Kalakaua Avenue and opening the door of an officer’s patrol car after yelling at officers to shoot him. Police are seen with guns drawn and heard ordering Spivey to surrender before he is tackled to the ground after trying to fight officers.

“Our officers were able to apprehend the suspect on a crowded street without anyone being seriously hurt, and that speaks highly of their skills and training,” said Chief Joe Logan. “Assaulting a law enforcement officer is a very serious offense, and we look forward to this case moving forward.”

In a separate incident on Tuesday, Jonalee K. Popa, 42, was also arrested on suspicion first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and criminal contempt of court, according to HPD’s booking log.

Popa was arrested at 98-0150 Kaonohi Street in Aiea 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police responded to a call of a homeless man trespassing at about 10:35 p.m. Popa allegedly attacked the officer and then tried to run before he was arrested. The officer suffered minor injuries to his face, according to police.