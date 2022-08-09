comscore Man, 30, armed with machete threatened trio in Chinatown, police say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 30, armed with machete threatened trio in Chinatown, police say

  • Today

Honolulu police arrested a 30-year-old homeless man after he allegedly threatened three people with a machete in Chinatown Monday night.

Police said the man threatened two women ages — 21 and 19 — and a 23-year-old man with the large knife in the 100 block of North Beretania Street at about 9:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.

