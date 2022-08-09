Man, 64, arrested for allegedly flashing handgun in downtown Honolulu

Honolulu police arrested a 64-year-old man who allegedly flashed a handgun in downtown Honolulu Monday.
Police said a man was seen flashing the gun while driving on South Kukui Street just after 10 p.m.
Shortly afterward, officers located him and recovered the firearm.
No injuries were reported.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of place to keep a pistol or revolver.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.