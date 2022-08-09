comscore Man, 64, arrested for allegedly flashing handgun in downtown Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 64, arrested for allegedly flashing handgun in downtown Honolulu

  • Today

Honolulu police arrested a 64-year-old man who allegedly flashed a handgun in downtown Honolulu Monday.

Police said a man was seen flashing the gun while driving on South Kukui Street just after 10 p.m.

Shortly afterward, officers located him and recovered the firearm.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of place to keep a pistol or revolver.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Deputy Secretary Sherman says U.S. ‘doubling down’ on Pacific

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up