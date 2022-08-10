Fire units responding to large brush fire in Pohakuloa Training Area

Fire personnel are fighting a “large” brush fire in the Pohakuloa Training Area.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency reported the fire this evening that started earlier today and is currently moving northwest. No roads or residential areas are threatened.

Fire units from HPD, PTA, the State Forestry and the National Park Service are on the scene for fire suppression.

The agency is asking the public to drive with caution as heavy equipment and personnel around are around the Daniel K. Inouye Highway and Highway 190.