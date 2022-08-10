Barricade situation on Emerson Street ends, roads reopen

UPDATE: 11:25 a.m.
The barricade situation has ended and Honolulu police have reopened all affected roads.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Honolulu police have closed a portion of Emerson Street from Prospect Street to Ward Avenue because of a potential barricade situation. Prospect Street is also closed from Ward Avenue to Alapai Street, according to HPD.
Police responded to the 1600 block of Emerson Street shortly before 9 a.m. today.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
