Boy, 16, dies and his younger brother is missing after group is swept out to sea off Puna

A 16-year-old boy died and his 14-year-old brother is missing after a current swept them out to sea in the waters off Puna Thursday.

Hawaii County police and firefighters responded to multiple swimmers in distress at Shipman Beach, also known as Haena Beach, at about 3:20 p.m.

Several adults and two boys were swimming when they were swept out to sea by the current and high surf, the Hawaii Police Department said.

Firefighters extricated the adults and 16-year-old boy from the water via the fire department’s helicopter. Police said the 14-year-old boy has not been located.

Medics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the 16-year-old. Police said he was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Fire crews and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the 14-year-old boy until nightfall.

The fire department resumed their search at dawn today.