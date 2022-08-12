Man, 27, indicted for assaulting police officer in Waikiki

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 27-year-old man who allegedly attacked a Honolulu police officer responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun with one count of assault on a law enforcement officer in the first degree.

James Spivey, 27, was indicted and charged Friday for his actions during “an incident in Waikiki that alarmed residents and tourists alike,” according to a news release from the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Spivey’s bail was set at $30,000.

Assault against a law enforcement officer in the first degree is a class “C ” felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

On Sunday afternoon HPD officers were called to Kuhio Beach to investigate a report of a person carrying a handgun.

At least 10 patrol officers tried to arrest Spivey and he attacked one of the officers during the confrontation. Spivey was not charged for possession of a firearm because the object recovered by police was only the frame of a handgun, which was not operable as a firearm, according to prosecutors.

“HPD officers work hard every day and often face dangerous situations,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, in a statement. “Intentionally or knowingly assaulting a police officer is a felony and we will prosecute those who assault law enforcement officers to the fullest extent of the law. HPD expertly assessed the situation and apprehended Spivey so that he no longer posed a danger to the Waikiki community. I thank the officers for their great work day in and day out protecting our city.”