Man, 32, arrested for allegedly making threats with baton and knife in Waipahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:26 am

A 32-year-old man who allegedly threatened a store manager with a baton and knife after he was fired was arrested in Waipahu Friday.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that the suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening at around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Earlier that morning, after the man was told he was fired, “he became irate and threatened a manger” with the weapons, HPD said in a report. He then allegedly walked across the street from the business and verbally threatened to kill everyone in front of employees and customers.

He left in a vehicle but was later located at his residence, positively identified and arrested.

