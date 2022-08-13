Man, 32, arrested for allegedly making threats with baton and knife in Waipahu

A 32-year-old man who allegedly threatened a store manager with a baton and knife after he was fired was arrested in Waipahu Friday.
The Honolulu Police Department reported that the suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening at around 2:45 p.m. Friday.
Earlier that morning, after the man was told he was fired, “he became irate and threatened a manger” with the weapons, HPD said in a report. He then allegedly walked across the street from the business and verbally threatened to kill everyone in front of employees and customers.
He left in a vehicle but was later located at his residence, positively identified and arrested.
