Sylvia Luke wins Democratic race for Lt. Governor; Seaula Tupai well ahead for GOP spot

Sylvia Luke has won the six-way Democratic race to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor, capturing 37% of the vote, with more than 90% of all votes counted.

Among the race’s other top contenders, Ikaika Anderson has 27% of the vote and Keith Amemiya 23%. Sherry Menor-McNamara is trailing with about 10%.

The lieutenant governor’s race has been one of the most competitive races this primary season, with a Honolulu Star-Advertiser poll in July showing Luke, Anderson and Amemiya in a statistical tie.

The winner will join the ticket of current lieutenant governor Josh Green who has handily won the race to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor.

The lieutenant governor doesn’t have many official duties other than signing name change orders and processing other government documents, while also being on standby if the governor dies or is in some way incapacitated. But the office is often used as a springboard to higher office.

Luke, the longtime chair of the powerful House Finance Committee and an attorney, has touted her extensive government experience during the campaign, saying it will help her elevate the office of the lieutenant governor to be more effective.

Seaula Tupai, a pastor from Hilo, has likely won the race to be the Republican Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor, after securing 48% of the vote. Rob Burns has 38% and Tae Kim has 14%.

The winner will join the ticket of James “Duke” Aiona who easily beat out competitors to be the Republican nominee for governor.

The lone nonpartisan candidate for lieutenant governor is Charles (Kale) Keoho.

