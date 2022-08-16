Man, 21, charged in gunpoint robbery at Ala Moana bus stop

A 21-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly attempted to rob a 40-year-old man at gunpoint at a bus stop near Ala Moana Center.

Jacob S. Johnson appeared at Honolulu District Court Monday via video conference from the courthouse cellblock after prosecutors charged him Saturday with first-degree robbery. His bail is set at $100,000.

Police said a man approached the victim from behind at the bus stop near the intersection of Kona and Keeaumoku streets, on the mauka side of the shopping center just before 12:20 p.m. on July 2.

The suspect placed the muzzle of a handgun against the man’s torso and demanded money, police said. The victim yelled for help and the suspect fled the scene.

Video surveillance camera footage from the shopping center captured images of the suspect, according to court documents.

Police said Johnson was identified as the suspect and arrested in the Ward area early Friday.