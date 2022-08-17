Hawaii Department of Health reports 2,696 new infections, 13 coronavirus-related deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 2,696 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, lower than reported the previous week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 335,518.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases also fell to 404, down from 452 reported on Aug. 10, representing a decline for four weeks in a row. DOH’s daily average reflects new cases per day from Aug. 6 to 12, which is an earlier set of days than the new infections count.

Actual numbers are estimated to be at least five to six times higher since these figures do not include home test kit results.

DOH also reported 13 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,619.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, continued its downward trend to 10.7%, compared to 12.4% reported the previous week, representing tests performed between Aug. 9 to 15. It represents a decline for the third week in a row since July 27.

By island, there were 1,886 new infections reported on Oahu, 338 on Hawaii island, 311 on Maui, 116 on Kauai, four on Lanai and one on Molokai. Another 40 infections were reported for out-of-state Hawaii residents.