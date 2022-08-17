Man, 43, indicted for attempted murder in alleged assault of girlfriend in Waianae

An Oahu grand jury indicted today a 43-year-old man on one count of second-degree attempted murder in the attack of a 51-year-old woman in Waianae.

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office called the attack by Oscar Kanoa “brutal.”

Kanoa allegedly had an intimate relationship with the woman, and is accused of attacking her late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

The woman remains hospitalized, and Kanoa could be re-charged with second-degree murder, should she die of her injuries.

Police arrested Kanoa Sunday. His bail was set at $1 million.

Second-degree attempted murder is punishable by a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said: “Domestic violence is a scourge in our community, and we will hold Kanoa acountable for his alleged violent and dangerous behavior.

“To anyone out there who does not feel safe in a domestic situation, reach out to family and friends for support and visit the Hawai‘i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence at

www.hscadv.org or call the Domestic Violence Action Center at (808) 531-3771 to get help,” he continued. “And always call 911 in an emergency.”