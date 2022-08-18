Haiku man charged after shooting at three people, hitting one in the arm

A Haiku man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting at three people, hitting a 48-year-old man in the arm.

Brian McKeague, 36, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Kahului Airport following an incident that took place that morning allegedly involving McKeague and three people described as his friends at a Haiku residence.

The Maui Police Department said that a 48-year-old Waikapu man reported he and two other people were at the residence at around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday to retrieve items from McKeague.

McKeague reportedly became upset that the three people were there, and as they were leaving, McKeague allegedly fired three shots from a gun at them. One of the bullets hit the passenger side of a pickup truck, and another struck the front passenger-side windshield of a Mercedes sedan, hitting the 48-year-0ld man in the arm.

MPD later found McKeague at the Kahului Airport. Police arrested him just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday and brought him to the Wailuku police station.

As of today, he was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree criminal property damage and two firearm offenses. McKeague is in police custody with his bail set at more than $4 million.