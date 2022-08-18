Man, 20, pleads not guilty in Manoa-area sexual assault case

A 20-year-old man suspected of breaking into a Manoa home and sexually assaulting a woman at the residence was arraigned today in Circuit Court.

Suspect Xavier Swofford pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted sexual assault, kidnapping, first-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree sexual assault.

His bail amount remains at $750,000.

Swofford remains jailed at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, unable to post bail.

The trial before Judge Kevin Souza is scheduled for Oct. 17.

The woman arrived at her home on Woolsey Place at 9:40 p.m. on July 18, and an unknown man entered shortly afterward and threatened her with a knife.

He allegedly used zip ties to bind the woman’s hands behind her back and sexually assaulted her.

The woman managed to break free from the zip ties, grabbed the knife and fled.