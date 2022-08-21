Pahoa swimmer, 72, may have drowned at a Puna beach, police say

Hawaii island police are investigating a possible drowning in Puna.

Beachgoers and firefighters were unable to resuscitate a 72-year-old Pahoa man found unresponsive this early morning at Kehena Beach, Hawaii County police reported.

The Hawaii Fire Department responded to a 6 a.m. call for a swimmer in distress at the beach.

People at the beach brought the swimmer to shore and began CPR until fire personnel arrived and continued lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful in their attempts to resuscitate him.

The man was identified as Gabriel DeSilva.

He was taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:10 a.m.

Police have opened a coroner’s inquest investigation for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 808-935-3311.