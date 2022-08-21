Police investigate Chinatown fatal shooting that does not appear to be ‘random act’

Honolulu police said a husband and wife were arguing with an unidentified man at a Chinatown bus stop when another unknown man arrived with a gun and fatally shot the 24-year-old woman Friday night.

The firearm discharged, striking the woman in the head, police homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes said this afternoon. Thoemmes did not release the woman’s identity nor reveal the husband’s health status.

Police homicide detectives have interviewed numerous witnesses. They are continuing to work on finding the suspect, and as of this afternoon, detectives were continuing to process the scene, review 911 calls and surveillance videos.

Thoemmes said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Police responded to an 11:19 p.m. call Friday that a woman had been shot in the area of 159 N. Hotel St.

She was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m.

The case was reclassified from attempted murder to second-degree murder.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office will not be releasing the woman’s identity today.

Thoemmes said she was not taking questions since a suspect has not been apprehended.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.