Man, 31, arrested in robbery of Aiea convenience store

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Aiea.
The Honolulu Police Department said the suspect allegedly entered the store at around 8 p.m. on July 28, brandished a knife, presumably at one of the store employees, and demanded money.
The suspect then took money from the register and fled the scene.
Police identified the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery at around 1:15 p.m. today.
