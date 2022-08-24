Relocated Hawaiian monk seal pup thriving on Oahu

Federal wildlife officials said Koalani, the recently relocated Hawaiian monk seal pup, is doing well at his new location.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries relocated the pup from Kaimana Beach in Waikiki to a more remote site on Oahu upon weaning last week so he could grow up wild in the company of other endangered monk seals.

Rocky gave birth to Koalani on July 9 at Kaimana Beach, where the pair had several close interactions with humans as the pair nursed and explored the area, prompting the state to assign conservation officers to the area.

Officers enforced a 150-foot cordon around the pair, round-the-clock, for about two weeks, until the pup weaned. He was Rocky’s 14th pup.

Volunteers from Hawaii Marine Animal Response, NOAA’s nonprofit partner, have been monitoring the pup — who has since received a flipper ID tag of RQ58 — daily since his relocation.

NOAA said that based on reports and data from the temporary satellite tag attached to his back, Koalani appears to be exhibiting normal behavior for a weaned seal pup.

Koalani has been exploring the shallow coastline around his new beach, according to NOAA, and has taken a few longer swims around the reef area, and even ventured into deeper offshore water on a few occasions.

Officials said this is normal behavior for a weaned seal pup, and that his swims into deeper water will help him develop the foraging skills needed to hunt for prey such as crabs, squid, octopus, eels, and fish needed to survive.

“It is so wonderful to see Koalani resting and exploring peacefully without disturbance,” said Diana Kramer, Regional Stranding Coordinator, NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands region, in a blog post. “This quiet environment allows Koalani to focus on exploring the natural features of his environment rather than interacting with humans.”

Both NOAA Fisheries and HMAR will continue to monitor Koalani over the next few months.