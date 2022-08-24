Suspect charged with murder in shooting of woman at Chinatown bus stop

The suspect arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a woman who was found at a Chinatown bus stop has been charged with second-degree murder.

Tony Johnson, also known as Samuel Carter, was arrested following a Friday evening shooting that left a 24-year-old woman dead. The Honolulu Police Department said she was shot in the head and found sitting at a bus stop on the 100 block of North Hotel Street.

The victim, who police said knew Johnson, had been arguing with her husband when the shooting took place.

Johnson, 58, has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and three firearms offenses.

His bail has been set at $2 million.