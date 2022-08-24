Suspect drives off in victim’s Lexus in Liliha, police say

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged carjacking in Liliha.

Police said a male pointed a handgun at a 59-year-old man in the 500 block of North School Street at about 8 p.m. Monday and drove off in the victim’s silver Lexus.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.

No other details were immediately available.