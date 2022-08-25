Ex-boyfriend found guilty in murder of Maui woman

A Maui Circuit Court jury found this afternoon the ex-boyfriend of 46-year-old Maui woman, Moreira “Mo” Monsalve, guilty as charged of second-degree murder in connection with her 2014 disappearance.

Without a body, blood or DNA evidence tying her demise to Bernard Brown, the state had to use other types of evidence to convince jurors that he killed her.

The testimony of his former girlfriend that he called her in a panic and asked for a burner phone, and FBI analysis of her phone and evidence he booked a flight to San Jose the night of her disappearance were some of the strong pieces of evidence they presented.

The jury contacted the court that a verdict had been reached at 2:01 p.m. said Judge Peter Cahill.

The jury spokesperson announced the verdict, and someone in the gallery let out a whoop of joy.

Brown appeared in a long-sleeved, light-colored shirt and dark trousers, and was immediately taken into custody.

Cahill set Brown’s sentencing for Nov. 23.