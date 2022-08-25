Hawaii Foodbank to hold annual Food Drive Day on Oahu

Hawaii Foodbank will hold its annual Food Drive Day on Saturday on Oahu.

The food bank is encouraging the public to collect food and monetary donations up until Saturday, and will be accepting donations at drop-off sites in Kakaako, Kahala, Mililani and Kaneohe from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drop-off sites on Oahu will be at Waterfront Plaza, Waiokeola Congregational Church, Town Center of Mililani and Windward City Shopping Center.

It’s also inviting the public to participate by hosting a food and fund drive, donating or buying a Hawaii Foodbank t-shirt.

Hawaii Foodbank has hosted its annual flagship fundraising event for more than 30 years. This is the first hybrid Food Drive Day, so donors can drop off donations in person or make monetary donations to the Virtual Food Drive campaign via Hawaii Foodbank’s website or text-to-donate.

The food bank reported distributing more than 23.5 million pounds of food on Oahu and Kauai in 2021, including 5.3 million pounds of fresh produce.

More information can be found at https://hawaiifoodbank.org/food-drive-day/.