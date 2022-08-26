Grand jury indicts suspect in Chinatown bus stop shooting

Tony Johnson, 58, was indicted by an Oahu grand jury today and charged with second-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the last week’s fatal shooting at a bus stop on North Hotel Street.

He is being held in custody without bail pending trial.

Johnson is accused of killing Alize Agresor-Ayala, 24, shortly before 11:20 p.m. following an argument between the pair and two other men. The suspect fled the scene following the shooting and was apprehended by police Tuesday, according the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Johnson was additionally indicted and charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The murder and attempted murder charges both carry mandatory sentences of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

“This crime was not random and shows how the presence of firearms can escalate disputes into deadly situations,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a news release today. “We look forward to bringing Johnson to justice so that Honolulu’s streets can be kept safe from his violent and dangerous alleged actions.”

Prior to today’s indictment, Johnson, who is also known as Samuel Carter, Michael Carter and Tony Carter, made his initial appearance in Honolulu District Court on Thursday via videoconference from the courthouse cellblock.

Honolulu police in court documents said Agresor-Ayala was sitting on a bench at a bus stop and arguing with a man who was described as a family friend. Her husband walked up in an attempt to stop the man from arguing with his wife. When the argument came to an end, a man identified as Johnson walked to the back of the family friend and fired a single shot from behind, police said.

Agresor-Ayala suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead early Aug. 20.

Police have said Johnson and the victim were acquaintances.

Johnson’s criminal record includes six felony convictions for theft, drug paraphernalia, robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card.

A GoFundMe account created to help Agresor-Ayala’s family with funeral expenses said she was pregnant at the time of the shooting.