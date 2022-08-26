Woman, 54, killed in Keaau vehicular accident identified

A 54-year-old woman who died in an Aug. 15 accident after she was found pinned between a vehicle and gate post in Keaau has been identified as Dorinda Bosetti of Long Beach, Calif., the Hawaii Police Department said.

Police said Bosetti was found unresponsive and pinned between a Chevy Malibu and a gate post in the area of 23rd Avenue and Paradise Drive at the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision at about 6:40 p.m.

She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has classified the case as a coroner’s inquest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Blayne Matsui at 808-961-2339 or via email at Blayne.Matsui@HawaiiCounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.