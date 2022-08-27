HFD helicopter airlifts injured hiker from Kuliouou Ridge Trail

An injured hiker was airlifted to safety today from the Kuliouou Ridge Trail in Aina Haina by the Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter.

HFD received a 911 call at 9:51 a.m. about a female in her 50s who experienced an injury at the top of the trail and was unable to descend on her own. Four HFD units staffed with 12 personnel were dispatched, with the first firefighters arriving at the Kuliouou Neighborhood Park just before 10 a.m. to secure a landing zone for air support operations.

Air 1 made visual contact with the hiker at 10:20 a.m., according to an HFD news release. Rescuers were lowered to her location, where they conducted a medical assessment and prepared her to be airlifted to the nearby landing zone. Her medical care was transferred to an Emergency Medical Services ambulance at 10:37 a.m., the release said.