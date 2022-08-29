Police search for suspects in robbery at Kapahulu home

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged robbery that occurred at a residence in Kapahulu Sunday night.

Police said three males clad in black ski masks and jackets entered the residence in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue at about 8:10 p.m. and demanded an occupant to provide the combination to a safe.

When they were unable to gain access to the safe, the trio took unspecified property and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspects and victims are not known to one another.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.