Medical examiner identifies patient who died in Kailua ambulance fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Medical examiner identifies patient who died in Kailua ambulance fire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

The 91-year-old patient who died in the ambulance fire last week has been identified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner as Fred Kaneshiro of Waimanalo.

Kaneshiro, along with Honolulu paramedic Jeff Wilkinson, 36, were both inside an ambulance that caught fire at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua Wednesday evening.

Both men were in the back of the ambulance when it caught fire. Kaneshiro died in the fire and Wilkinson was transported in critical condition to Straub Medical Center’s Burn Unit.

An emergency medical technician who was driving the ambulance at the time was unharmed.

Investigators are still determining the cause of Kaneshiro’s death and the ambulance fire.

