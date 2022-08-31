Hawaii Health Department reports 1,777 new COVID-19 infections, 12 coronavirus-related deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 1,777 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, continuing a downward trend and bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 339,514.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases also fell to 245, down from 322 reported on Aug. 24, adding to a weeks-long decline. DOH’s daily average reflects new cases per day from Aug. 20 to 26, which is an earlier set of days than the new infections count.

Actual numbers are estimated to be at least five to six times higher since these figures do not include home test kit results.

DOH also reported 12 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,644.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, continued falling, to 7.3% compared with 8.6% reported the previous week. The latest figure represents tests performed between Aug. 23 to 29.

It was the fifth consecutive week of declines since July 27, and a considerable drop from early June, when the state’s average positivity rate had peaked at 19.2%.

By island, there were 1,246 new infections reported on Oahu in the past week, 205 on Hawaii island, 172 on Maui, 114 on Kauai, five on Molokai, and two on Lanai. Another 33 infections were reported for out-of-state Hawaii residents.

There are 111 patients with COVID in Hawaii hospitals today, with 10 in intensive care, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

For the past week, HAH reported an average of 102 COVID patients hospitalized per day, down from 119 the previous week, and an average of 21 new COVID admissions per day.