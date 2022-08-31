Man, 81, found unresponsive in waters off Kauai identified

An 81-year-old visitor died Monday after he was found unresponsive in waters off Anini Beach on Kauai.

He has been identified as James Pirkle Jr. of California, the Kauai Police Department said.

Hanalei firefighters and Ocean Safety personnel responded to a call for a man who was unresponsive in the water at about 12:40 p.m. Monday.

Ocean Safety found Pirkle unresponsive and face down in the water wearing a snorkel mask about 100 yards offshore.

They brought him to shore and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation until medics arrived and took over. Pirkle could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Police said foul play is not suspected.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, has been contacted to offer support to Pirkle’s family.