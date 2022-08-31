No injuries after helicopter lands at Aloha Stadium

There were no injuries or reports of damage after a helicopter landed in the parking lot of Aloha Stadium today, officials said.

The helicopter made a “precautionary landing,” said Jai Cunningham, spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation.

It was not immediately known why the helicopter needed to land at the stadium, which is the state’s largest outdoor arena.

Paramedics responded but there were no injuries, said Shayne Enright, spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Other details, including how many people were onboard and what kind of helicopter was involved, were not immediately available.