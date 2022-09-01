15 gambling machines, firearm, cash seized in raid of illegal game room in Ala Moana area

Honolulu police seized 15 gambling machines, cash and a firearm from an illegal game room in the Ala Moana area Tuesday night.
Officers of the Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Divisions executed a search warrant at the game room at 1122 Kamaile St.
Police arrested a 36-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second degree at 9:10 p.m.
Officers also arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices.
To report illegal gambling, cal the Narcotic/Vice Division’s 24-hour hotline at 808-723-3933.
