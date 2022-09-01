Drive-thru clinic offers flu shots at Pearlridge Center Saturday

Flu shots and other vaccinations will be administered Saturday at a drive-thru clinic presented by Longs Drugs, the Hawaii Medical Service Association and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Organizers said the clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pearlridge Center, in the Wai Makai parking lot fronting the former Sears location. Motorists can enter from Kamehameha Highway or Pali Momi Street.

Participants should preregister at staradvertiser.com/flushots/pearlridge and bring their insurance card — with HMSA, Medicare, Prime, UHA and HMAA accepted. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins and drive-ups are welcome. Participants will receive a $5-off shopping pass if they preregister and a Longs Drugs swag-bag when they receive a flu shot at this clinic.

Besides the flu shot, pneumonia shots and other select vaccinations will also be offered, organizers said. The clinic is for ages 3 years old and up only.