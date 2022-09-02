Man in his 50s fatally stabbed in Makiki

A man has died after being stabbed multiple times in Makiki, first responders said.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said that around 4 p.m. on Mott Smith Drive, personnel attended to the victim, described as a man possibly in his 50s with multiple stab wounds.
EMS personnel assisted with pronouncing him dead at the scene.
The Honolulu Police Department closed Mott Smith Drive from Clio to Nehoa streets about 4:30 p.m. as they investigate.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.