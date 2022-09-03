GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Western Kentucky

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.
——
Hawaii vs. W. Kentucky – Curated tweets by StarAdvertiser
The University of Hawaii football team will look to bounce back from an ugly 63-10 loss to Vanderbilt last week in Timmy Chang’s head coaching debut against Western Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers opened the season with a 38-27 victory over Austin Peay. To adjust to the distance (4,267 miles) and five-hour time difference, the Hilltoppers turned Monday’s recovery day into a practice session. They arrived on Thursday and practiced on Friday.
Hawaii will start Joey Yellen at quarterback. Yellen went 10-f0r-20 for 89 yards in the second half against the Commodores after replacing starter Brayden Schager.
This is the first meeting between the two teams.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.