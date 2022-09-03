GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Western Kentucky

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

The University of Hawaii football team will look to bounce back from an ugly 63-10 loss to Vanderbilt last week in Timmy Chang’s head coaching debut against Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers opened the season with a 38-27 victory over Austin Peay. To adjust to the distance (4,267 miles) and five-hour time difference, the Hilltoppers turned Monday’s recovery day into a practice session. They arrived on Thursday and practiced on Friday.

Hawaii will start Joey Yellen at quarterback. Yellen went 10-f0r-20 for 89 yards in the second half against the Commodores after replacing starter Brayden Schager.

This is the first meeting between the two teams.