Hawaii football throws 5 interceptions in another lopsided loss

Two games into the Timmy Chang era and all of the questions remain at quarterback.

With junior Joey Yellen starting ahead of sophomore Brayden Schager in a reversal of last week’s opener against Vanderbilt, not much changed in a 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky tonight at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

The two quarterbacks combined to throw five interceptions and UH (0-2) has yet to record a passing touchdown this season. The Warriors have been outscored 112-27 overall and 70-7 in the second half of their first two games heading into next week’s game at No. 8 Michigan, which rolled UH conference foe Colorado State 51-7 on Saturday.

Yellen finished 4-for-11 for 36 yards and an interception on his last throw of the first quarter and did not take another snap.

Schager replaced Yellen on Hawaii’s first possession of the second quarter and played all but five snaps the rest of the way, going 22-for-33 for 230 yards with four interceptions.

Junior Cammon Cooper played one snap and pitched it to Dedrick Parson for a 9-yard touchdown run for Hawaii’s lone touchdown in the first half. He played the final four snaps with UH having the ball first-and-goal at the WKU 1-yard line, but it couldn’t score in four run attempts.

Parson added a 1-yard touchdown run earlier in the fourth quarter for Hawaii’s other score.

Reed finished 22-for-31 for 271 yards and three touchdowns and hit nine different receivers to lead the Hilltoppers (2-0) in their first-ever meeting against UH.

