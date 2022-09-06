Fire chars Kalihi home, vehicles

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a home in Kalihi Monday night.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at a single-story home at 960 Halona St. shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Flames also damaged three vehicles parked next to the residence.
Crews brought the fire under control at 8:35 p.m. and extinguished it about 9:50 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department said.
There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire.
Honolulu Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.
