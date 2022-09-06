Swiss retailer rolls out ‘coffee balls’ to replace capsules

BERLIN >> Swiss retailer Migros said today that it is launching a coffeemaking system designed to replace capsules that produce thousands of tons of waste worldwide each year.
The cooperative said its spherical capsules — described as “coffee balls” — are fully compostable, unlike the plastic and aluminum containers popularized by its rival Nestle under the brand Nespresso 36 years ago.
Migros said its coffee balls are encased in a thin, flavorless, seaweed-based cover that can be discarded with the spent coffee after use.
The company said the CoffeeB system, which also features a special coffeemaker, will be rolled out first in Switzerland and France this year, followed by Germany in 2023.
