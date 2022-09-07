A colorful salad perfect for any picnic

You can use any kind or combination of canned beans to make this classic picnic salad, but a mix of white beans, chickpeas and red kidney beans makes it especially colorful. Although this is delicious when freshly made, it gets even better as it sits. If you have time, make it at least an hour or two before serving; it can rest at room temperature for up to 4 hours — but after that, slip it into the fridge. If you want to make this the day before, add the celery and parsley just before serving, so they stay crisp and green.

Classic Bean Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 small shallots (or 1 large shallot), peeled

• 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, plus more to taste

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

• 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

• 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini or Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 (15-ounce) can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

• 1/2 cup thinly sliced celery

• 1 cup mixed coarsely chopped fresh parsley and celery leaves

Directions:

Mince 1 shallot and place in a large bowl. Thinly slice remaining shallot and set aside.

Add vinegar, mustard and a pinch each salt and pepper to the bowl with minced shallot and whisk to combine. Slowly whisk in oil. Season with more salt and pepper to taste.

Add chickpeas, cannellini beans, kidney beans, celery, herbs and sliced shallot to the bowl and toss until evenly coated. Taste and add more salt or vinegar. Drizzle with additional olive oil and top with more black pepper, if desired, and serve.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4-6.