Actor Jason Momoa shaves head to protest plastics

Pour one out for Jason Momoa’s hair, but make sure you use a reusable cup.

The “Aquaman” star shaved his head Monday according to his Instagram to spread the message about cutting single-use plastics “out of our lives and out of our seas.”

“Shaving off the hair … doing it for single-use plastics,” Momoa said as he showed off chunks of his freshly cut locks. “I’m tired of these plastic bottles, we gotta stop. Plastic forks and all that s—. It just goes into our land, it goes into our ocean.”

The 43-year-old actor noted he was at home in Hawaii and was disappointed at the environmental health of the island.

“I’m here in Hawaii right now, just seeing the things in our ocean, it’s just so sad. So please anything you can do to eliminate some of these plastics in your life, help me, help me.”

