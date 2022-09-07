Hawaii Health Department reports 1,215 new COVID-19 infections, 11 coronavirus-related deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 1,215 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, continuing a descent and bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 340,729.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases also fell to 190, down from 245 on Aug. 31, adding to a continued decline this summer. DOH’s daily average reflects new cases per day from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, which is an earlier set of days than the new infections count. Actual numbers are estimated to be at least five to six times higher since these figures do not include home test kit results.

DOH also reported 11 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,655.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, continued dropping to 6.4% compared to 7.3% reported the previous week. The latest figure represents tests performed between Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.

It was the sixth consecutive week of declines since July 27, and a considerable plummet from early June, when the state’s average positivity rate had peaked at 19.2%.

By island, there were 805 new infections reported on Oahu in the past week, 134 on Hawaii island, 151 on Maui, 86 on Kauai, and seven on Molokai. Another 32 infections were reported for out-of-state Hawaii residents.