Honolulu police say 2 males assaulted woman, 19, in Kalihi

Honolulu police say they are looking for two male suspects who sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman in Kalihi Wednesday night.
The woman was walking on the 2400 block of Wilson Street when two unknown males approached her and sexually assaulted her in a public stairwell at about 10:30 p.m., according to a police report.
Police have opened a first-degree sex assault investigation. They did not immediately release descriptions of the suspect.
